Hot and humid over coming days in New England, prompting Heat Advisories

Heat is building in the coming days. While high temps crest around 90 on Wednesday, we’ll surge into the low and mid 90s through Friday. Heat combines with the humidity to push the heat index over 100 in spots both Thursday AND Friday. It’s the kind of heat that will hit like a weighted glove. Take it slow, drink plenty of cold, non-alcoholic beverages, and try and stay in an air-conditioned environment (or near a cool body of water).

The high heat indices have prompted a Heat Advisory across much of the Commonwealth. We’ll find relief in the usual places: both Capes, the Islands and coastal communities along Buzzards Bay. The southwest wind will help ventilate the both Thursday and Friday, but the smoky haze that hangs overhead will create a brownish look to the sky.

A fast-moving weather system cruising through the jet stream will create the perfect conditions for gusty thunderstorms Thursday. We’re on a heightened state of alert for severe weather on this particular afternoon. Primary threats are damaging wind gusts and a very low chance of quick-spin-up tornadoes. Keep an eye to the sky and be prepared to take cover if need be.

The heat peaks Friday before the much-needed cooldown arrives Saturday night. Sunday’s air is MUCH more refreshing, and same goes for Monday through Wednesday of next week. This will be an airmass worth waiting for!