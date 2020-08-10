forecast

Heat Wave Hits New England

Temperatures over the coming days will continue to climb into the 90s

By Chris Gloninger

Yesterday kicked off another heatwave for many communities in central and southern New England.

Temperatures over the coming days will continue to climb and we will likely see another stretch in the 90s coming up early this week.

Unsettled weather may return by the end of the week. The prospects of shower and thunderstorm activity alleviating the drought conditions are low.

While some towns may get a little bit of relief, widespread rain does not look likely. Moderate drought conditions take up a large portion of New England with severe drought conditions into northern Maine.

With the unsettled weather, temperatures will drop from the 90s back down into the 80s.

