Heat Wave Holds as Humidity Heightens

Believe it or not, our temperatures will be even hotter today as our heat wave continues across southern New England. Highs reach the mid to upper 90s with heat index, or feels-like temperatures in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

Just like yesterday, pop up storms and showers will develop in the heat of the afternoon across the interior. Most areas will stay dry, but those who get a storm may get a quick burst of rain and gusty wind. The storms dissipate after sunset and the clouds disperse too, which is good news for stargazers trying to catch the peak of the Perseid Meteor Shower tonight.

Lows drop into the 70s again with muggy conditions. A few storms may move into western New England from upstate New York, as a cold front approaches.

Wednesday will bring another hot day, but even more humidity. As our humidity goes up, our actual temps decrease a few degrees, but still in the 90s and feeling like near 100. A mix of clouds and sun will rule the day, while a cold front drapes itself across southern New England by morning.

Northern New England will see cooler temps and less humid air while scattered storms and showers develop south. The cold front moves offshore for Thursday, but is just close enough to trigger a couple showers in southern New England by afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s to 70s north.

Friday will be similar, with a stationary boundary and a developing weak coastal low swinging in showers across the south. With more of an onshore flow due to that and high pressure positioned north in Canada, highs only reach the 70s.

The weekend brings in dry weather and sunshine but it will feel much cooler with highs in the mid 70s. We stick with cooler temps into next week as well with a potential Monday and Tuesday rain chance. No major warm ups are in the extended outlook.