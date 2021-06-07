forecast

Heat Wave Peaks Monday, Breaks by Wednesday

The heat wave may not break until Wednesday, when a cold front moves through and drops temperatures back to seasonable levels

By Meteorologist Denise Isaac

We are keeping track of the first possible heat wave of the year (three or more consecutive days with temperatures at 90 or above), as highs today will soar into the 90s once again.

This heat wave peaks today with temperatures well into the 90s, challenging records of 95 to 100° set back in 1925 and 1999 and with humidity on the rise, feels like values will be near 100°.

By Tuesday and Wednesday another front from Canada will be close enough for scattered afternoon thunderstorms, making temperatures just a little bit less intense.

The heat wave may not break until Wednesday, when a cold front moves through and drops temperatures back to seasonable levels – in the upper 70s and low 80s – as seen in our First Alert 10-Day forecast.

