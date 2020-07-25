Heatwave to Persist Through Tuesday, Chance of Hitting 100 Degrees

It's a fantastic Saturday for everyone who loves to enjoy outdoor activities, featuring plentiful sunshine with a few decorative clouds.

High temperatures near 90 degrees away from the beaches in southern New England, and in the 80s north with continued pleasant humidity.

Some cities may begin their heatwave Saturday which won’t end until Tuesday. At least today the humidity won’t be too bad, making it an amazing summer day.

Tonight, we will have a mainly clear sky with patchy dense fog developing once again. Lows will drop into the 60s and 70s.

With high pressure to our south and a strong low-pressure system to the north, Sunday will feature a wind out of the west southwest which will push the temperatures back to the 90s for several towns. Even the beaches except for the south-facing coast will be close to 90 degrees.

Humidity will be on the rise, making it feel uncomfortable at times. While most of us will bake under the sun and heat, a disturbance in northern Maine may generate a few thunderstorms Sunday afternoon- this area really needs rain because they are now under a severe drought mostly in sections north and east of Baxter State Park.

Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days in the stretch so that’s why we have hoisted a First Alert because the heat index will reach up to 105 degrees as temperatures will soar to the mid-90s with dew points back in the 70s.

Record high temperatures will be in jeopardy starting Sunday and ending Tuesday.

A front will approach from Canada Monday afternoon triggering scattered thunderstorms as it pushes into Vermont. That front may take a day or two to go by, which means more hot weather and another threat for thunderstorms Tuesday, cooling on Wednesday but still the chance for showers and thunderstorms as seen on our exclusive 10-day forecast.

As for the tropics, it continues to stay active with Gonzalo losing steam in the Atlantic, Hanna, the first hurricane of the Atlantic Season, bearing down on South Texas, while Douglas continues to moves west in the Pacific with eyes on Hawaii and finally, a tropical wave that emerged out of Africa and has a chance of becoming a named storm next week.