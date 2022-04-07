forecast

Heavy Rain Moves Into the Region With Breaks in Between

The storm system slowly moves away from us Sunday to start next week, when we can focus on warmer temps

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

A slow-moving area of low pressure across the northern Great Lakes is affecting us for the next few days. Most of the heavy rain for New England will be tonight into Friday morning. 

Areas of drizzle and cloudy skies are found this morning as we continue to see an onshore flow and temps in the 40s, 30s far north. Today’s highs are stuck around 50 degrees with rain spreading in from west to east. 

The heaviest rain ends late morning Friday, but lingers in Maine for most of the day. Temps stay in the 40s there, while the rest of New England breaks out in some sun and highs in the 50s to 60s. Some afternoon instability showers may pop, so we can’t rule out a passing shower chance. 

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Saturday we have more rain chances as a weak shortwave moves through and a cool pool of air aloft again triggers some afternoon showers. Temps cool a bit to highs in the 50s thanks to the shower chance and more cloud cover.

Sunday we still have afternoon showers in the forecast, but it’s a lower chance compared to Saturday and highs will be in the low 50s. The low pressure system slowly moves away from us to start next week and we can then focus on warmer temps. 

Highs in the 70s are likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but sea breezes at the coast will keep Boston cooler in the 50s to 60s. The next round of rain holds off until the end of the week.   

Climate

eagles 13 hours ago

Wind Energy Company Kills 150 Eagles in US, Pleads Guilty

Business 19 hours ago

Porsche Ups Its Investment in ‘E-Fuels' for the EV Transition With a Stake in a Manufacturer in Chile

This article tagged under:

forecastBostonWeatherNew England
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us