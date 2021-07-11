Heavy Rain on the Way, Heat to Return Mid-Week

What’s not to love about our New England weather.

After a quiet end to our Saturday and cool night, we wake up to some sunshine this morning. All this, thanks to a weak high pressure. Unfortunately, pesky clouds thicken as soon as mid-morning and throughout the day. The good news is that it will remain dry in the Boston metro area and temperatures will be around 80°. Not too shabby. Boston’s normal high is 82°.

This dry spell will be short-lived with the rain on its way from west to east overnight tonight into tomorrow. This will be courtesy of a warm front approaching the area. Showers will first arrive to the Berkshires, Springfield and into Worcester mid to late afternoon and move into the Boston area by 10/11pm ish. Heavy rain will be confined to areas along the Vermont and New Hampshire state line. We’ll then see a break from these showers over much of southern New England, with some scattered. Torrential rain will continue to the north.

Monday morning’s commute could be messy from Boston points north to the North Shore, Merrimack Valley, and along Route 2. Showers expected to continue throughout the morning and intensify with some rumbles of thunder mid to late morning over Eastern Massachusetts down to Rhode Island and eastern Connecticut. By noon, they’ll be pushing through the Cape and Islands. If we’re lucky enough, could enjoy a nice sunset. Tuesday will roll around with plenty of clouds with a light ESE flow with and sligh chance of showers.

By mid-week “Triple H” makes a comeback. Heat lovers, this one’s for you. Hazy, hot, and humid conditions expected from Wednesday through the end of the week with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s, high dew points which will lead to heat indices in the low to mid 90s. Lovely!!! Will add your typical summer afternoon scattered thunderstorms.

Whoever said summer was over? Let’s continue to enjoy this New England roller coaster ride of weather.

With the heat on the way, please keep in mind safety tips during hot weather:

Never leave children or pets unattended in cars. They can heat up quickly. Ex. 95° air temperature can heat in as little as 10 minute to 114°.

Stay hydrated

Limit outdoor activities

Wear light colors