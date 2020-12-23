Heavy Rain, Snowmelt Could Cause Flooding on Christmas

After a cold day today, temperatures will skyrocket Christmas Eve and Christmas morning. As our next storm system approaches, winds will pick up out of the southeast during the day Thursday. Clouds will thicken, but most of the rain will hold off until after dinner time.

If you're planning on attending midnight services, make sure you pack the rain gear. Temperatures may reach the upper 50s and low 60s. The airmass will also turn increasingly humid, which will aid in rapid snowmelt.

Very heavy rain will arrive overnight and into Christmas morning. One to three inches of rain is possible. Wind gusts may reach 60 to 70 mph in some cases. Thankfully there are no leaves on the trees, but we still are expecting scattered power outages.

With the rain and snowmelt, there could also be flooding. Remember - there is still one to three inches of water left in the snow. Coastal flooding will also be possible along this sound in Connecticut through the South Coast and islands in Massachusetts.

Temperatures take a tumble heading into the weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s. The weekend - at this point - looks to stay dry.

Sporadic rain and snow showers will be possible throughout next week, but there will be a ton of dry time mixed in between. Our next, more significant storm system is set to move in by New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. At this point a mix of rain and snow look possible.