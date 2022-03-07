Heavy Rain, Strong Wind Could Cause Power Outages for Some

We are watching another round of rain and strong wind gusts today and tonight. Most of New England will see rain and some downpours, while far northern New England will see some of a wintry mix to light snow.

Southern New England remains mostly dry today, with mild highs in the 50s. Up north we have highs in the 30s to 40s with scattered rain all afternoon. The rain heads in from west to east as the cold front advances.

The wind from the southwest picks up a bit, between 30-40 mph, then up to 50 mph overnight. A couple thunderstorms are possible as this cold front heads in this evening too.

The rain and wintry mix will all head out after midnight and then the wind turns more west northwest. This means a loud night ahead and perhaps some isolated pockets of damage or outages until the wind subsides late tomorrow.

Temps drop to the upper 30s south and upper 20s north. About 1-3” of snow is expected overnight through tomorrow morning in higher elevations of northern Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Far northern Maine could see about 2-5” of snow.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

High pressure takes over for Tuesday, with some sunshine and colder temps. A gusty northwest wind remains and so wind chills will be in the 20s to 30s with actual highs in the 30s to 40s.

An unsettled weather pattern remains this week with a chance for a low pressure system to track by us every other day. We keep highs in the 40s or 50s throughout the week even with these systems moving by.

Our next round of sort of wintry weather is Wednesday as a minor storm passes just south. Southern New England may be looking at a wintry mix or snow, depending on what time this precipitation heads through.

For now it looks like the mix is during the Wednesday morning drive through afternoon and that means we expect no accumulation after sunrise and as southern New England temps stay in the mid 30s.