Here are Boston Red Sox home opener weather stats

We're feeling and looking like real spring around here but another true sign: the Boston Red Sox home opener on Tuesday!

Our average high on opening day is 57 at Fenway Park in Boston.

Of course, the date varies each year. First opening day at the ballpark was in 1901 and that's how far back our records go for weather at Fenway Park.

The warmest spring opener was 78 on April 15, 1941. The coldest was 41 degrees on a few dates, with the most recent being on April 2, 2021.

Raul Martinez took a look at the Red Sox "by the numbers" ahead of Friday's home opener.

Last year, on March 30, the game was played against the Orioles and the high was 42 — one of the coldest games.

On April 15, 2022, against the Twins, we had gorgeous spring day with a high of 67.

The odd year was during COVID, with the home opener at Fenway against the Orioles on July 24. The high was 79…and on this summer day, it is technically the warmest openers.

All the last few, most recent years have been dry. The last time we had some rain was in 2019 against the Blue Jays and on April 9, we had another cold rainy day, high of 41 and 0.06 inches of drizzle.

This year, the forecast is perfect and pretty typical with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s with an east breeze.