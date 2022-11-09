Here's How Nicole Could Impact New England

With the election behind us, we’re looking to the South for the next big newsmaker: Nicole.

On the verge of a hurricane, the storm will plow into eastern Florida early Thursday before taking a turn to the north and eventually northeast late Friday and early Saturday. Before it arrives, we’ll be treated to some quiet weather through Thursday. Wednesday marks the last day of the chilly temps before we push the numbers back into the mid and upper 60s Thursday. Southwest winds will increase tomorrow, then bend to the south as the rain advances.

There’s been much ado about the track of Nicole’s remnants, but it seems like this is less of a concern as we close in on the event. The remnants will be absorbed into a larger storm system as it moves into New England. This has the effect of smearing out the rain and wind fields, so that everyone gets a least *some downpours and *some wind. That said, it’s still looking like the Cape and Islands come away with the strongest gusts of 45-50 mph very early Saturday morning. Rainfall amounts appear to be in the 1-2 inch range with the heaviest wave of rain also timed for early morning Saturday.

Lots more to play out in the days ahead. We’ll keep you posted.