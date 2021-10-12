Here's When New England's Gorgeous Warm Stretch Will End

We are certainly enjoying one of the nicest stretches of weather this fall season has offered in New England and it will continue right through the end of the work week!

It’s a perfect evening to head out for a walk or do any other type of outdoor activity you enjoy. After high temperatures in the 70s for much of the region Tuesday, we’ll see temps drop back into the 60s Tuesday evening with a few clouds around.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Another mild night ahead with fog developing once again. Some areas may see visibilities dropping below ½ mile by Wednesday morning, so do take it easy out there on the roadways. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s across the metropolitan areas south, low to mid 50s in most of the suburbs and low to mid 50s north with a few spots in the 40s.

After some morning fog, we’ll see sunshine breaking out with a few passing clouds across southern New England during the day Wednesday. Highs will visit the 70s once again. There will be some more clouds across northern areas, but the day will still be pleasant. A stray shower is possible later in the day across northernmost Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

The great news is this phenomenal stretch of warmth will continue right to the end of the work week! I’m expecting highs in the 70s both Thursday and Friday, slightly cooler in northern Maine. Nighttime lows will be mainly in the 50s, a few 40s far north, with areas of fog developing each night.

The unseasonably warm temperatures will come to an end during the day Saturday as a cold front arrives along with some showers and possible thunderstorms.

Enjoy the warmth!