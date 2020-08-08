Weather forecast

Here's When We Could See 90 Degrees Again Soon

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Another significant warm-up is heading our way. If you look at the average mean temperatures so far this meteorological summer we recorded the highest values in Hartford, Blue Hill, Providence, Caribou and Burlington. The 90 degrees count is also quite impressive across many locations in New England. Currently, the top spot is Hartford, Connecticut, with 29 days so far this season at or above 90.

Temperatures over the coming days will continue to climb and we will likely see another stretch in the 90s coming up early this week.

Unsettled weather may return by the end of the week. The prospects of this shower and thunderstorm activity alleviating the drought conditions are low. While some towns may get a little bit of relief, widespread rain does not look likely. Moderate drought conditions take up a large portion of New England with severe drought conditions into northern Maine.

Weather Stories

weather New England 6 hours ago

Spotty Rain Continues Across New England

Weather 11 hours ago

Temperatures Remain Cool, Clouds Taper Over Course of Day

With the unsettled weather temperatures will drop from the 90s back down into the 80s.

This article tagged under:

Weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us