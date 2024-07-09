High humidity Tuesday will raise heat index to uncomfortable levels in New England

Heat continues to hammer us this week. While air temperatures will peak Tuesday and Wednesday, the humidity will not let up for the foreseeable future.

That means the heat index will climb beyond the uncomfortable range and venture into dangerous territory. At times, it may feel like 100 degrees this afternoon. Take it slow, stay hydrated and seek A/C and shade.

Thunder is a possibility this afternoon, with any storms producing gusty winds and torrential rain. There is the possibility of localized flooding in these storms, but we're not expecting to be carpet bombed by them.

Only isolated are forecast, with the highest threat across northern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire.

Temps drop a couple of degrees Wednesday and Thursday with thicker cloud cover, but we're just as humid. Again, heat indices may climb near 100 degrees. And once again, we're watching the threat for storms.

They could get a boost as what remains of Beryl close in on the Northeast. The exact track is almost a moot point since the storm field will be vast with the circulation.

We'll watch for thunderstorms, but the heaviest rain seems destined for the elevated terrain of western and northern New England. Flash flooding is the greatest concern with any of the storms or downpours that form.

Temps hold in the 80s for the next seven to 10 days, and the storm threat remains through Saturday.

Stay cool!