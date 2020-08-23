weather New England

High Winds and High Temperatures Across New England

Today is looking similar to Saturday, but it will be hot and humid

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Yesterday was a busy weather day across New England with a tornado in New Hampshire and multiple damage reports because of high winds in southern New England. 

Today is looking similar to Saturday, but it will be hot and humid with high temperatures approaching 90 degrees in most communities. Storm chances look greatest during the afternoon this time. 

The back door cold front that moved through Saturday will move back to the north Monday as a warm front. Additional showers and thunderstorms will develop. On and off showers and storms are possible throughout the rest of the week.

Weather Stories

forecast new england 14 hours ago

Hot and Humid Temperatures Return; New England Experiencing Rainfall Deficit

forecast Aug 21

Scattered Storms Move Out Ahead of Humid Weekend With Isolated Showers

Tuesday scattered to widespread severe weather is possible. Better rain chances look to develop during the day on Friday. It’s possible that the remnants of either Marco or Laura could move in.

We desperately need the rain with many locations in New England experiencing severe drought conditions and rainfall deficits approaching 10 inches since January 1.

This article tagged under:

weather New England
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us