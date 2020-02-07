High winds gusting beyond 70 mph across Massachusetts and other parts of New England knocked trees over across the region and appeared to cause power outages Friday.

One person was hurt, not seriously, when debris fell from a building on Causeway Street near TD Garden, according to Boston first responders. The street was briefly closed to drivers and pedestrians ahead of Friday's Celtics game.

Police in Hanson, Hopedale, Hopkinton, Oxford and Wellesley, Massachusetts, all shared images of fallen trees blocking roadways. Three telephone poles were knocked down by a yacht club in Winthrop, police there said.

Power was out for more than 86,000 people throughout the state as of around 5:15 p.m., according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, largely concentrated in the southeastern part of the state and up the coast. While it wasn't immediately clear what caused the outages, the agency had warned that high winds could bring them Friday.

Strong winds w/ gusts up to 70 mph tonight may bring power outages, especially Southeast MA/Cape/Islands.



Check generators ⚡️, keep electronics 📱 charged, locate flashlights 🔦 & radio 📻 & extra batteries 🔋.



Power outage preparedness & safety tips: https://t.co/7KtWzMhiMZ pic.twitter.com/uG65dVij09 — MEMA (@MassEMA) February 7, 2020

The heaviest winds, including one gust of 77 mph, were detected on Cape Cod Friday afternoon, according to unofficial observations compiled by the National Weather Service.

Here is a list of wind gusts across the region. The max wind gust so far is 77 mph at Chapin, MA. Several reports of gusts in the 70s across Cape Cod. https://t.co/3OPvxAO4ZV — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 7, 2020

In Connecticut, more than 16,7000 people were without power as of 3:30 p.m. and wind advisories were in effect statewide for gusts up to 65 mph, which had knocked over trees as well, NBC Connecticut reported.

Gusts in the 70s were also recorded in Rhode Island.

The heavy winds were caused by a storm center moving across the area, according to NBC10Boston/NECN meteorologist Matt Noyes. He forecast that the winds would have the potential to cause damage through 9 p.m., though windy conditions will still persist overnight.