Highs Climb Into the 60s Friday, Near 70 Saturday

We’re in the midst of a warmup – and the sun continues to dominate into PART of the weekend.

As highs climb into the 60s Friday and near 70 Saturday, a coastal storm system will creep up from the Mid-Atlantic states. We’ll notice the clouds increasing on Sunday as the storm advances. Right now, it appears the showers will spread from the Cape to southern New Hampshire in the afternoon. We’re using that term loosely, because it could be as early as noon OR as late as 5-6 p.m. We’re leaning toward the latter, which means this could still essentially be a dry weekend. This is great news for the athletes/spectators at the Head of the Charles, which kicks off Friday.

We’re still in the showers on Monday. As the warm front sneaks into the picture, we’ll see temperatures climb back into the upper 60s across southeast Massachusetts into the afternoon. Most importantly, the humidity will creep in too, so fog COULD become an issue for the game. Many of the showers will fade by game time, but there might be some spotty mist around. Either way you slice it, the temps will be in the balmy range into the night.

Showers are scattered across the forecast next week as we stay in the mild air. We’re not seeing washed out days, but the threat for a passing shower (either early or late depending on the day) will be present.

Enjoy the weekend and be safe!