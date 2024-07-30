FIRST ALERT: Flash flood emergency, warnings in effect for parts of Vermont

We're back to summer mode Tuesday. Highs leap into the mid-80s with plenty of heat and humidity. There is the slightest chance of a pop-up shower this afternoon, but many of us will remain dry.

A Flash flood emergency has been issued for Saint Johnsbury, Vermont, until 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. Meanwhile, Flash flood warnings are in place in northern Vermont's Essex County and Orleans County until 6:15, and in Caledonia County until 7:15. In Concord, Island Pond and Morgan, a flash flood warning has been issued until 10:45 a.m. Click here to see a full list of severe weather alerts.

That changes Wednesday with the arrival of another weak weather system. Storms and downpours will fill the skies from the get-go. While the day isn't entirely washed out, we will have a lot of hits.

Beware of any bursts of heavy rain. They may cause some localized street flooding and heavy runoff. The temperatures take a little hit too. We’re only expecting highs in the low 80s.

Humidity may dip a bit on Thursday and Friday, but it's minor and brief. Already seeing signs that the weekend will feature plenty of sticky air and another widespread chance of scattered downpours and thunder.

Terms like "scattered" often leave more questions than answers. Does it mean washout or will we mostly stay dry? This is a middle-of-the-ground term that means neither. However, if you get hit by one of these weekend storms, it could mean a lot of water. We'll keep you posted.

We're watching the tropics come alive, too. A particularly interesting storm will be forming in the coming days as it aims for the Bahamas and perhaps the Eastern Seaboard by next week.

Lots to unfold in the days to come, so check back with us online, on-air, or on your favorite streaming platform.