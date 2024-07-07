Hot and humid weekend continues in New England

Another mostly cloudy, humid day ahead. Highs in the upper 80s. The next few afternoons will be hot and humid but mainly dry.

Sunday will start foggy and in the mid-70s. Lows stay in the mid-70s through much of this week. The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday when we will get pretty close to heat advisory criteria (Feels like temperatures 95 to 99 degrees).

The start of next week will be dry, but then our next rain chances enter Wednesday, and we keep the chance for scattered rain/storms through Saturday. Temperatures will be closer to normal by the end of the week through the weekend.

