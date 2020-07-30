Hot and Humid With Afternoon Thunderstorms Thursday

A few showers have moved through this morning across northern and western New England. As you head out, you'll notice that the humidity is back, too. This will help support heavy rain from any storm that moves through today.

Storms or showers will pop up across the northeast any time after noon and through sunset as a cold front sweeps southeast. These storms could produce isolated damaging wind gusts and hail, along with heavy rain and lightning.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but with the humidity factored in, the heat index will be around 90. The storms and showers fizzle out overnight and our humidity lowers again from north to south.

Friday will be very comfortable with highs in the low to mid 80s and dry air in place. Northern New England will continue to see isolated showers in the afternoon as a shortwave spins through. Southern New England will be dry, with the exception of Cape Cod and the islands, where the clouds and showers linger until afternoon and until the cold front moves offshore.

The weekend will bring us pleasant air and sunshine for Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be just as warm with a tad more humidity and cloud cover. Scattered showers develop and move in from the southwest late in the day.

There is also our next tropical storm across the Caribbean that will enhance our moisture for next week. Rain chances continue for Monday through possibly early Wednesday. Then a cold front will settle things down for the second half of next week.