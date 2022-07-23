Hot Enough? The Heat and Humidity is Going to Get Worse



Heat advisories remain across much of New England, temperatures rise to the upper 90s and our humidity is on its way to climbing higher tomorrow. Fortunately for many, humidity is not as high today, and temperatures don’t feel as oppressive.

Our skies remain mostly clear this evening, the chance for isolated showers and storms remains along the Canadian border. But the oppressive humidity increases tomorrow along with a cold front approaching, the chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase Sunday afternoon in northern New England into Monday afternoon in southern New England.

We’ve placed two first alert stamps on the 10-day forecast. One for Sunday due to the dangerous heat, possibly reaching heat records and feeling near 105 degrees for some.

Our other First Alert is for the strong to severe thunderstorms through Monday. The primary threats for now are the damaging wind gusts and heavy rainfall. Some localized flooding may happen.

Damage to trees and powerlines may be expected. The cold front will be approaching from the west on Monday bringing drier air for Tuesday along with “a cool down” to highs in the mid and upper-80s.

Our 10-day forecast doesn’t promise much relief in the heat department, we’ll continue tracking warm temperatures through the end of the month.

Our next shot for showers would come on the second half of our work week. Stay safe and weather aware through the weekend.