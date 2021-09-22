Hot, Humid, Rainy Start to Fall to Carry Through the Weekend

Is it fall yet? It certainly is, but it certainly doesn’t feel like it.

New England is kicking off our first day of autumn with temperatures in the upper 70s, high humidity and scattered showers. And this will be lasting all the way through the weekend.

We’ll continue to see clouds rolling over New England, producing light to moderate showers in a scattered manner, but not for all. Some will be lucky to remain with only cloudy skies, although not escaping the above-average temperatures that will be lasting at least until Saturday.

Thursday will be another mostly cloudy day, with a few breaks of filtering sun and high dew points.

Thursday night is when the heavy storms push in and the potential for isolated and severe activity increases. As a line of strong thunderstorms will advance from west to east beginning Thursday night and into Friday, the pressure gradient will increase and enhance wind gusts near 25 mph.

The front pushing in the storms will take its time moving across New England, lasting until Friday afternoon, and as it interacts with low-level shear, it will increase the possibility of rotating storms.

Because of the slow progression of Friday’s cold front, its possible that some lingering activity will be left for Saturday morning. And as much as we wish to give you better news, rain chances return Sunday for some, as a shortwave moves through.

After starting off next week with highs in the low 70s, another cold front will peak in from Tuesday to Wednesday and will take care of decreasing temperatures and bringing them down to the 60s.

It will be interesting to see what fall will bring for us the Friday of next week: minimum rain chances and highs in the upper 60s along a mostly sunny sky. Stay tuned for all the updates.

