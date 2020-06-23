forecast

Hot, Humid Weather Continues With Possible Pop-Up Storms

Most of New England will stay dry Tuesday, but a pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible in the heat of the afternoon

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

Today we will see more of the morning clouds and fog thin out and our temperatures will heat up, even along the coast. Cape Cod, the south coast and the islands will see mostly cloudy skies again.

Humidity will be high, too. Most of New England will stay dry, but a pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible in the heat of the afternoon across higher terrain of northern and western spots.

This heat and humidity will continue for the next week to 10 days. Days that aren’t hot will be very humid. Even if the mercury doesn’t reach 90° it will still feel oppressive most of the time.

As far as widespread soaking rain, our next chance will be Wednesday across northern and western New England and then again on Friday a little bit closer to the coast. I don’t see this erasing the drought but I don’t see the drought getting worse with this added rain coming up.

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England weather forecast
