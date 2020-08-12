It’s hot - again! High temperatures Wednesday afternoon are expected to reach 90 to 95 degrees with heat index values around or just over 95°.

The heat wave is prompting one more First Alert from our Weather Team, particularly for the Boston Metro West communities and suburbs south of Town.

After some early morning showers weakened, a blend of sun and building clouds will lead to a few thunderstorms near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike corridor all the way to Cape Cod and the south coast Wednesday afternoon. These few storms may produce an isolated damaging wind gust.

The systems are developing ahead of a cold front that serves as the leading edge to less humid air, but the front will have trouble completely clearing New England. As a result, some showers are possible again Thursday morning near the south coast. Humidity will linger through Thursday in these far southern areas of New England again, while somewhat cooler and more comfortable air settles in farther north.

Friday looks pleasant for most of New England and the weekend looks stellar with comfortable air and dry conditions expected for most of us Saturday and Sunday. Next week, our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast certainly looks cooler than this week!