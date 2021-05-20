Hot Weekend With Scattered Storms Before Cooldown Next Week

Thursday was a fantastic day across New England under a mostly sunny sky and warm temperatures once again.

Highs were in the 80s inland while cooler at the coast, where sea breezes developed. Smoke from Canadian wildfires, in the form of haze, has been seen across the Champlain Valley and Lakes Region Thursday. Most of us did not need to dodge showers and it will be a pleasant evening for outdoor dining, except some communities in the North Country that may see a few showers this evening and tonight.

Variable clouds Friday will still allow for considerable warmth, though the chance of showers rises just a bit as the air starts to moisten — there will be a leftover predawn shower, and then in the afternoon, due to daytime heating, isolated showers for a few locations in northern New England, though most of us stay dry.

It's only a matter of time before the air moistens sufficiently for a return to a similar weather pattern we had last week, where each of many disturbances aloft touch off scattered showers and possible thunder, and it looks like that begins as a round of scattered showers overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. The gradual but steady increase in atmospheric moisture will mean more clouds than sun overall Saturday, with scattered showers and thunder likely to develop from north to south Saturday afternoon and evening.

Ahead of the cold front Sunday, we will experience an increase in humidity and warmth, meaning mid to upper 80s by afternoon with the usual exceptions of Cape Cod and south- and southwest-facing coasts.

Yet again, scattered showers and thunder are possible Sunday afternoon. There is a slight chance a few storms may be strong, with another disturbance aloft as a cold front enters New England — the leading edge to new, clean, cooler air.

Monday will be much cooler with highs in the 60s to around 70 and lower humidity — a shock to the system after five days of 80-degree weather. The cooldown will be short-lived, though. By mid-week, warmth, humidity and a chance of storms will build again, before another cold front clears the air next Friday night for a pleasant start to the Memorial Day weekend at the end of our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast.