How much rain could parched New England see later this week?

It seems that every two to four years we slip into a major drought in southern New England. We had a severe drought in 2016, a rather deep drought in 2020 and 2022, and now one in autumn of 2024. It took a long time to get into it, and it will take long time to get out of it.

If you haven’t guessed by now, I’m tempering expectations for the rain on Thursday. Yes, it’s GREAT news, but no, it won’t solve all our drought issues. At stake is at least a half inch of rain, with perhaps a little more in the elevated terrain. Speaking of, the colder air rushing in late in the game (Friday) will mix in snow in western Massachusetts. It’s possible we see a couple of inches in some of the higher elevations.

Now, back to the current weather. It'll still be nice Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 50s. Clouds will thicken Wednesday afternoon, and the showers will break out early Thursday morning during the commute. We can expect rain into Thursday night with gusty winds from the east throughout the day

The weekend features more chilly air and a passing sprinkle Saturday. Lots of wind too. It may actually feel like November!