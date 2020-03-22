snow totals

How Much Snow Is Possible Monday?

Accumulations of snow may be significant Monday in some parts of New England

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

Temperatures Sunday were much colder than they were yesterday, but at least the sun was shining again.

Clouds will increase Sunday night out ahead of our next storm system.

It appears that snow will break out Monday afternoon away from the coast. Accumulations of snow may be significant (6”+). 

Conditions will improve gradually late Monday night.

Tuesday looks much warmer and brighter. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s for most of us.

Our parade of storms continues with another one on deck for Wednesday. This storm looks a little bit warmer, but the mountains may see another round of significant snow. Temperatures will be warmer this go around with highs in the mid and upper 40s.

Temperatures will warm back up and it will feel much more like spring for the remainder of the ten-day forecast. Spring showers are possible, as well. Stay tuned.

