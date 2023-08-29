How weather could impact first day of school for many on Wednesday

Wednesday will be a big day in New England. With many cities and towns headed back to school, I've heard from several parents asking a number of important questions. What will the weather be like for the first day of school? Can their children wear their new kicks or clothes they picked out? Will it be dry to take some pictures at the bus stop?

For those districts that start Wednesday, unfortunately, Mother Nature isn't going to provide us with ideal weather conditions for all the first-day excitement.

A cold front will push through the region from west to east Wednesday, triggering a period of rain, downpours and even the chance of thunder for a time.

The timing is still a bit uncertain, but the greatest window of opportunity for heavier rain and embedded thunder looks to be from mid morning north and west of Boston through the early afternoon south of town. I'm not expecting any widespread severe weather by any means, but a few storms could reach damaging thresholds, with brief gusty wind, localized flooding and lightning.

We have you in a "First Alert" -- not every community will see a storm, but it is a day to be weather aware and tune into the latest forecast with Matt in the morning for updates.

Bottom line: I do think it's probably worth sending the kids to school with an umbrella, or at least a hoodie to pop up or a raincoat if they're walking to school or will be waiting at the bus stop for an extended period of time.

Summer clothes are still appropriate given it will be very humid and warm (75-80). Personally, my daughter will be ditching her "fancier" first-day-of-school attire and wearing some new shorts, a T-shirt, sneakers, and most likely a raincoat.

Behind the front, noticeably drier air works into the region on Thursday, so it'll be a bit cool as the kids head out the door in comparison. Outdoor activities and recesses will be good to go regionwide as a sprawling area of high pressure builds in and stays for an extended stretch right on through the holiday weekend. Good luck to all the kiddos heading back this week!