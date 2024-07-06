Humid Saturday brings pop up showers in New England

Another humid day is expected across the region with lots of cloud cover and the threat for showers and storms ‘popping up’ much of this afternoon courtesy of a stalled frontal boundary over New England.

A First Alert has been issued today due to the possibility of a few strong storms developing and delivering gusty wind along with localized flooding through this evening. It’s a tricky forecast in terms of predicting where the focus of shower and storms will be since forecast models are having a tough time agreeing, with that being said, keep an eye to the sky the rest of day as showers and storms will be popping up randomly through early tonight.

If heading to the beaches of southern New England, dangerous rip currents are possible from Cape Cod and the Islands to Rhode Island. Highs reach the low to mid 80s, 70s south facing shorelines with a southwest wind.

Showers and storms will linger into the overnight across eastern areas before exiting by daybreak as the frontal boundary pushes offshore, some patchy fog likely developing. Another muggy night is expected with low temps dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Sunshine returns tomorrow which will help drive up temperatures close to 90 along with high humidity. Other than an isolated shower or storm across northern New England in the afternoon, the rest of the region looks to remain shower free. Hazy, hot, and humid conditions stick around to start the new work week with our next chance for showers and storms arriving Tuesday night into Wednesday along with slightly cooler temperatures.

Have a great Saturday!

