Humid Sunday with chance of showers

Today marks the start of Meteorological Fall which follows the calendar months. Astronomical fall begins on September 22nd with the Autumnal Equinox and is based on the rotation on the Earth.

It still feels like summertime today though as a cold front is slow to move through the northeast. Temps in southern New England reach the low 80s with heat index values in the mid 80s thanks to higher humidity.

Plus we have a chance for showers and storms anywhere across the south and near the Pike. While you don’t have to cancel plans, the isolated showers could strengthen to produce some lightning or small hail and gusty winds.

Not anticipating severe storms until you head into Connecticut or Rhode Island, and even there it’s quite an isolated threat. Fog develops early tonight, then around midnight the fog will dissipate as the front heads south and offshore.

Cooler and less humid air returns for Labor Day. Highs will be in the 70s with plenty of sunshine. Next week an area of high pressure continues to build into the northeast so this keeps away any rain chances until next weekend.

Highs will be in the 70s all week, with lows in the 50s and low humidity through Friday.