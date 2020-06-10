Humidity Continues to Increase, Showers and Storms for Some Thursday

The humidity will continue to increase and you will start to notice more clouds as this happens.

The wind direction has been onshore and that's why we had a cool day on the coast. The wind will pick up a bit tonight, gusting from the south up to 25 mph. This is why the humidity increases from south to north tonight into tomorrow.

Overnight lows stay warm in the 60s, 50s across Maine. Areas of patchy fog will develop in the humid airmass tonight and patchy drizzle will also be possible through daybreak.

Widespread severe storms have been affecting the Great Lakes region today. By the time the storms arrive in New England, they will be sub severe and even decaying to some showers passing through northern New England around midnight and into daybreak.

More showers and storms develop in northern New England through Thursday afternoon along a warm front. Southern New England will hold off on the storms and showers until afternoon and the evening when the cold front approaches.

Gusty wind, heavy rain, small hail and lightning will be the threats from any storms moving through.

The rain moves out for Friday and the air becomes way less humid. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Saturday looks mostly dry and around 80, but an isolated shower is possible in the afternoon still — although the chance for rain has decreased.

Sunday is a tad cool with highs around 70 and there is a chance for rain again. These spotty showers linger across the northeast through the start to next week thanks to a cutoff low.

If the low tracks slightly more south, we may be able to break away from the rain and clouds for the start to next week. Another warm-up is on the horizon for the second half of next week, back to the 80s.