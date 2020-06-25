Humidity Falls, But Warm Stretch Continues

Our humidity has lowered and it feels refreshing out there. More clouds will puff up in the heat of the afternoon with a chance for a spot sprinkle, but most of us remain dry with highs in the mid-80s.

Tonight we fall to the 60s and 50s north, with partly cloudy skies. Southeastern New England could see a shower or thunderstorm into Friday morning.

Friday afternoon there will be a few showers or storms as a shortwave moves through. Most of the day will be dry and partly cloudy with the humidity increasing a bit and highs again in the mid 80s.

The weekend won't be a washout, but there will be storms to deal with both days. Highs Saturday will be in the mid- to upper-80s and partly cloudy. Scattered rain and storms move in for the afternoon and evening with some of the storms being strong to isolated severe.

Sunday begins dry, but storms pop up across northern New England and showers develop along the south coast (if the front stalls just offshore) with highs in the low to mid 80s and more humidity.

Next week we cool off a tad, but it remains humid. Highs fall to the upper 70s and low 80s Monday through Wednesday. Midweek a cutoff low will give us a northeasterly flow and a few showers with increased clouds near the coastline. The shower chances repeat in the afternoons until about Friday.

The early 4th of July forecast looks hot and dry.