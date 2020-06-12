Humidity Lowers Heading Into the Weekend

The humidity lingered across southeastern New England Friday as a cold front stalled for the first half of the day.

Now the clouds are thinning out this evening and drier air is funneling for everyone from the northwest.

This drier air will keep us nice and dry for much of the weekend into next week. In fact, our 10-day forecast is much drier thanks to a blocking area of high pressure and a cutoff low across the Ohio Valley that will track farther southwest of us into early next week.

Of course, some areas could squeeze out some afternoon clouds and sprinkles this weekend. The north country today had a couple of showers along a weak cold front.

These showers and isolated storms will dissipate once the sun sets. Saturday everyone will see some clouds in the afternoon and a slim chance for a pop-up shower north.

Sunday again will be mostly sunny and mostly dry, with a slim chance for a pop-up shower. Temperatures will cool for Saturday into the mid-70s and around 70 on Sunday as we get a northeast flow and onshore flow for southern New England.

The cooler weather continues into the first part of next week. There is a cutoff low that will track farther southwest and a blocking high keeps most of the rain away from us.

Clouds and a shower or two will still be possible near the south coast Monday into Tuesday with all sun for northern New England.

Gradually, our temperatures warm to the mid-80s and even low 90s by the end of next week and possibly next weekend. This warm-up is just in time for the official start to summer, with the solstice on June 20.