Humidity Rising, Chance of Thunderstorms Thursday

The weather is turning warm and muggy today. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible. One or two storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts.

These thunderstorms will out run the cold front which won’t pass through New England until Friday. We squeeze in one more warm day to close out the work week with high temperatures into the 80s. It will be a lot less humid by then.

The weekend looks amazing with the temperatures staying around 80 on Saturday and dropping into the 70s on Sunday.

Next week looks quiet, but we can’t rule out at least a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will hold into the 70s and 80s.