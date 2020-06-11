forecast

Humidity Rising, Chance of Thunderstorms Thursday

Strong to severe thunderstorms may arise Thursday, some bringing with them damaging wind gusts

By Chris Gloninger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The weather is turning warm and muggy today. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible. One or two storms may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts.

These thunderstorms will out run the cold front which won’t pass through New England until Friday. We squeeze in one more warm day to close out the work week with high temperatures into the 80s. It will be a lot less humid by then.

The weekend looks amazing with the temperatures staying around 80 on Saturday and dropping into the 70s on Sunday.

Next week looks quiet, but we can’t rule out at least a few showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will hold into the 70s and 80s.

Coronavirus

coronavirus 9 hours ago

Amid Tears and Laughter, Visits Resume in Nursing Homes

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Homes for Disabled Hit Hard by COVID, Faced Past Violations

This article tagged under:

forecastWeatherBoston weather forecastNew England weather forecast
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us