Humidity and Showers to Kick Off the Work Week

Another workweek is upon us and there’s a little bit of something for everyone. We’re still in the warmth through Tuesday, and with an advancing weather system, we may be primed for afternoon thunder. Humidity will “stick” around and fuel the isolated downpours on Tuesday as well – we’ll keep our eyes peeled for any severe storms, too. Sadly, we’re not seeing any chances for widespread rainfall in the next week to 10 days. Storms drop some healthy rain in spots, but not enough in others. Once all this sweeps away Tuesday night, the refreshing air will start to move in our direction.

It’s this autumn-like air that may grab your attention. Not only is it dry and comfortable, but it will also drop the overnight temperatures into the 40s in the suburbs. Not our first foray into cool mornings, but this won’t be a one-off like in previous cool snaps. We’re expecting at least two mornings of cool temps (Thursday and Friday) as a strong high pressure system moves in.

This will also mean the sun will dominate through the period too. At this time, we’re expecting superb weather from Wednesday to continue all the way through next weekend! There will be a slow warming trend into the weekend, and some summery temps could start sneaking back to us by the first part of the weekend.

Enjoy the week!