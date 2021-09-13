Humidity to Rise This Week; Will Tropical Storm Nicholas Affect New England?

Cooler and less-humid air will rule the forecast Monday night and Tuesday. Lows tonight drop to the 40s north and 50s to around 60s south, with a few clouds.

A disturbance may bring some showers or a storm across Connecticut or western Massachusetts overnight, while the rest of New England remains dry. Tuesday afternoon our highs stay in the 70s and the humidity remains nice and low.

The sky will be a bit hazy with the return of the wildfire smoke from the west. The haze thickens over the next few days through midweek. New England's air quality will suffer a bit with the particulates mixing down to the ground level where we are. So even with the beautiful weather, you may want to avoid going outdoors if you are sensitive to the air quality.

Wednesday will be more humid as we have a south wind and an approaching low pressure system to our north. Highs reach the mid 80s and will soar around 90s as you factor in the heat index.

Developing showers and storms head into northern and western New England Wednesday evening. Then the cold front slows down as it shifts into southern New England Thursday. Our humidity lingers south through Thursday with scattered showers throughout the day and highs in the 60s to 70s with more cloud cover between the rain.

Another area of low pressure heads in from the Mid-Atlantic for the end of the week, so we keep rain chances around and highs in the 70s. Our forecast becomes uncertain into next week, with multiple elements affecting us in the New England area. One being the tropical system, now named Nicholas, in the Gulf of Mexico.

We will watch how Nicholas interacts with the jet stream this week. This could help transport showers to us for the weekend.

For now, all eyes are on the Gulf Coast as the storm brings surge, rain flooding, damaging wind and a tornado threat across Texas and Louisiana tonight and tomorrow.