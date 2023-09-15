Hurricane Lee: Potential impacts as the storm moves into New England

We’ve been keeping very close tabs on the track of Hurricane Lee for the last several days now.

Latest track of Hurricane Lee

We’ve been monitoring whether or not Lee was going to make more of a shift to the west and bring it closer to the New England coast. To this point, the shift farther west has not happened. The odds are much higher that Lee will continue its trek north-northeast over the next 24-36 hours before kicking off to the northeast rather quickly on Sunday.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 41A: Outer Rain Bands of Lee Approaching Southeastern New England. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 15, 2023

State of emergency announced in Massachusetts and Maine

Maine is under its first hurricane watch in 15 years and a state of emergency was declared Thursday by Gov. Janet Mills.

The rest of the region is under a tropical storm warning, with powerful winds (as high as 60 mph on the Cape) and coastal flooding (1 to 3-foot storm surge) expected to arrive late this afternoon in southern New England and spread north tonight through Saturday. The strongest wind gusts will be in the morning hours Saturday through roughly noon, then a slow ramp down through the rest of the day.

Massachusetts is also under a state of emergency.

We’re watching the high tide cycle around noon on Saturday for some minor splash over or minor flooding on the Cape and Nantucket. Rough surf and beach erosion will likely be the biggest impacts felt along the coast.

Utilities in Massachusetts are getting ready in case Hurricane Lee knocks out power and coastal communities are bracing for big waves.

Power outage potential

While a few power outages will be possible, it will be confined to isolated pockets of power loss. Western and central parts of Massachusetts and western and central New Hampshire will considerably lower impacts from Lee. These are the areas that will the sun first on Saturday, and it could make for a pleasant afternoon.

NBC10 Boston

By Sunday, Lee is long gone with sunshine warming us back up to the upper 70s. Clouds could reach us late evening, but the Patriots game will be dry.