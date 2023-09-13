hurricane lee

Hurricane Lee: Tropical storm, hurricane watches along New England coast

The tropical storm watch stretches from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, up to Stonington, Maine, including Rhode Island's Block Island and Massachusetts' Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, according to the National Weather Service

By Asher Klein

NBC Universal, Inc.

As Hurricane Lee moved closer to the East Coast Wednesday, a tropical storm watch was issued for most of the New England coast, and a hurricane watch for part of the Maine coast.

Additionally, a storm surge watch was issued for Cape Cod Bay and Nantucket and a tropical storm warning — the step up from a tropical storm watch — was issued for Bermuda.

The watches indicate that the National Weather Service expects impacts from the storm, which remained a hurricane Wednesday afternoon, to begin affecting the area in two days.

The tropical storm watch stretches from Watch Hill, Rhode Island, up to Stonington, Maine, including Rhode Island's Block Island and Massachusetts' Nantucket and Martha's Vineyard, according to the National Weather Service. From Stonington to the border with Canada, the Maine coast was under a hurricane watch.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Lee is expected to maintain its hurricane strength as it travels into the Gulf of Maine Saturday afternoon. The updated forecast cone suggested the storm was not likely to make landfall in any part of New England other than eastern Maine, if at all.

NBC10 Boston Chief Meteorologist Matt Noyes breaks down what the Boston area and New England can expect from Hurricane Lee as it approaches off the coast.

