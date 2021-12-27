Wintry Mix Arriving in New England Monday Night, Dropping Icy Glaze

A small mild trend is underway in New England as temperatures rebound this week and an unsettled pattern settles in for the last few days of 2021.

Highs Monday reach the 30s to low 40s in the south with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

A weak system moves through overnight, bringing in nuisance precipitation. A wintry mix begins from west to east after dinnertime and spreads across New England overnight.

By dawn Tuesday, the precipitation will slowly fizzle out. A light glaze of ice will leave untreated surfaces slick and untreated roads slippery. Light snow is expected to mix in the mountains through early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be dry with highs in the 40s, a tad milder than Monday.

Another weak system moves through Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system doesn’t have a lot of lift or even a lot of cold air so, again, we expect a light wintry mix overnight. Another mix is anticipated in the mountains during the day, amounting to a coating to 2 inches of a sloppy mess.

Clouds dominate again for Wednesday afternoon as this wave of energy is slow to exit. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s as slightly cooler air returns for a short time.

Thursday brings us another system, giving us sprinkles and more clouds, along with milder highs in the 40s.

Friday seems to be our only totally dry day of the week, with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the low 40s, and New Year’s Eve festivities will be dry and quiet. There is a chance for some colder air to head in for the first few days of the new year.

Sometime this weekend we may get a more significant system moving through with some wintry weather, especially with the colder shot of air. Stay tuned!