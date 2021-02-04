Icy Night in Store Before Snowy Commute, Then Rain Friday

We finally had some sunshine Thursday after our nor'easter pulled away from New England and took the clouds with it.

More clouds have settled in this evening, but we do have a clear sky for tonight. Lows drop to the 20s and teens north with another icy night in store.

Another system is already heading towards us for Friday.

During the morning commute we will see a burst of snow for southern New England, before turning to a mix, then rain by noon time. Higher elevations could see lingering icy spots through the day (Berkshires, Worcester Hills, southern New Hampshire) it just depends on how fast we warm up to above freezing.

Temperatures in southern New England will be around 40 with a gusty south wind. Northern New England remains below freezing all day, so light to steady snow showers will fall all afternoon and evening, amounting to 1-3 inches, with higher elevations seeing a bit more.

Saturday we have another break in precipitation for most with some sunshine and temperatures in the 30s south and 20s north. Ski areas will continue to see snow showers with another few inches of accumulation.

Sunday there are two systems affecting the northeast. One is a cold front moving in from the northwest and the other is a coastal storm to our south. That storm is tracking far enough south that we miss out on any large impacts.

Scattered snow showers could develop in southern New England from it, but it's mostly northern New England where we see another few inches of snowfall from the cold front.

The coastal storm moves away fast enough that it doesn't combine with that front and enhance our snow chances in Boston. Not completely discounting this potential yet, but it is unlikely at this time.

Monday we have another break with cooler temperatures in the 20s and teens north, single digits in the North Country after that Arctic air slides in.

The jet stream repositions itself by this time so our next system on Tuesday will ride along this boundary separating the cold air north and milder air south.

This time, the system tracks across northern New England, bringing snow again to the mountains and rain south. However, this track may also change a bit and all possibilities are still on the table with a coastal low versus a more northern track.

After this storm, we see colder air with highs in the 20s to round out our 10-day forecast.