Nicole continues to move across the southeastern U.S. today and it will increase its forward speed tomorrow. The remnants will bring in heavy rain and gusty winds for New England Friday night into Saturday morning.

Timing

Friday morning we will be breezy, mild and cloudy. The first few showers will develop in southern New England after noon time. The first push of rain and t-storms will be for Connecticut by 4 p.m. Friday. The rain spreads in from southwest to northeast during the evening. Downpours arrive in Boston from 6 to 8 p.m. as the evening commute winds down. The heavy rain will come in waves overnight through Saturday morning. The low-pressure system moves into Canada by late afternoon so from lunchtime on, we should be dry for most of New England by then.

Rain

The forecast models still have 1-3" of rain widespread, with the highest totals depending on where some thunderstorms move through. And based on the track of the low being right across the heart of New England, northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine along with western Massachusetts and Connecticut will see higher rain totals. Standing water and clogged storm drains are the impacts here.

Wind

The winds ramp up by Friday evening with gusts around 20-30 mph from the south. The south wind continues through the night and inland we see 30 mph gusts. At the coast and especially across the Capes, islands and south facing coastline, we anticipate 40-50 mph gusts. Wind damage and outages should stay isolated, but make sure the generators are on standby if you're on or near Cape Cod.

Waves

The wave heights take longer to build with this quick-hitting system. So it won't be until Saturday afternoon that we see 15-25 foot wave heights offshore. This translates to 6-9' waves at the actual shore. With winds south, then turning west during the highest wave heights, we don't expect widespread coastal flooding but we do expect some beach erosion. High tide is around 1 p.m. in Boston with a normal forecast tide of about 10 feet.



Stay tuned to the NBC10 Boston First Alert weather team for updates.