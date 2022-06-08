Incoming Rain to Make a Dent in the Drought

Our showers have left and now we’re enjoying some sunshine with temperatures rising to the upper 70s and 80s.

While it wasn’t a complete washout of a day, rainfall reports had us running over 1.5” in accumulation and even up to a little over two hours for some areas. Most of the heaviest precipitation took place in Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts. Greenville added over 1.7" while in Massachusetts, Mansfield added over 1.5” and over 1.1” in North Attleboro.

The point is, while our early commute will be affected again tomorrow with more rain moving in, we welcome the needed showers to hydrate our soil. Our drought remains categorized as “moderate” from Boston to Connecticut and Rhode Island. This upcoming rain will likely be reflected in next week’s report (drought monitor analysis end on Tuesdays and are reported on Thursdays).

With our expected rainfall tomorrow, we’ll likely see about 1-2” of additional accumulation amounts in the highest affected spots. This may bring the risk of urban flash flooding in poor drainage areas.

Our showers will begin near dawn and end by mid to late afternoon Thursday. Unlike our highs today that will stretch to the 80s along the breaks of sun this afternoon, our highs tomorrow stay in the 70s and our clouds will linger on for a longer period of time. Seas of three to six feet -- they’ll remain affected through tomorrow.

Friday is looking fantastic. We’ll see plenty of sun, highs will climb to the 80s and our dry conditions might still back it to the first part of Saturday. After that, another low pressure system moves in aloft and brings the potential for showers from Saturday late day to Sunday.

The latter half of Sunday brings better chances of drier weather, possible sun and highs in the 70s. I’m out 10day forecast you have a better idea of how to plan according to the weather forecast.