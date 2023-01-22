Increasing Clouds in the Morning Before Precipitation on Sunday Night

Sunday starts mostly cloudy, with colder temperatures in the lower 20’s, by late afternoon rain and snow arrive. Highs will be right around 40, but Southern New Hampshire, and Worcester County will be closer to freezing.

Sunday Night, rain will continue for Eastern Massachusetts, and a mix of rain and snow for Worcester County, and most of Southern New Hampshire.

In the mountains as much as 4-7” of snow may fall, Northern Worcester County will see 2-4” of snowfall. Monday starts off rainy for most areas, then temperatures fall, and a change to snow for all areas is expected by early afternoon. Tuesday is mostly sunny and seasonably cold, highs in the upper 30’s.

The next storm comes in for Wednesday evening, starting as snow, but quickly changing to rain as warmer air moves in. Highs around 40. Thursday, rain heavy at times particularly in the morning.

A very mild day with highs in the upper 40’s. Friday is mostly sunny and colder, highs in the middle 30’s. Saturday is partly sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 30’s.