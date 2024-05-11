Increasing clouds overnight before Mother's Day

High pressure will keep much of us on the dry side today, but a persistent onshore flow will continue to bring in cooler, maritime air off the Ocean. Expect more in the way of clouds this afternoon with a very isolated shower sprinkle, best chance will be across the higher terrain of western and northern New England. Highs reach the low to mid 50s immediate coast, upper 50s to low 60s well inland.

Overnight tonight we’ll see increasing clouds with cool temperatures. Lows mostly in the 40s, some 30s central and northern areas. It does look like we’ll have another shot to see the aurora borealis tonight, but latest space weather forecasts don’t have it as intense as Friday night’s. Clouds may clear just enough to see it, especially over northern New England. We’ll just have to wait and see how it all plays out, space weather forecasting is always a challenge!

We’ll see similar temperatures on Mother’s Day with more clouds than sunshine as an upper level system moves through the region. Most areas are looking dry much of the day, but an isolated shower or sprinkle is not out of the question throughout the afternoon, especially over the higher terrain. Highs in the 50s coast, upper 50s to low 60s well inland.

Milder temperatures arrive Monday as our overall wind direction turns more out of the south. A weak area of low pressure kicks off a few showers Monday night with a break in the action much of Tuesday which will feature temps well into the 60s with a few spots hitting 70. Looking unsettled thereafter with more showers moving in Tuesday night into Wednesday, high temps remaining on the mild side which is featured in our Exclusive 10-Day Forecast.

Have a great Saturday!