Isolated overnight showers brings back the chill

We’re underneath a chilly and wet airmass for the next day to day and a half. It’ll be quite gloomy, instead of glorious. The rain will be scattered throughout the evening, with isolated downpours and thunderstorms.

While severe weather isn’t expected, some lighting will be frequent across Cape Cod and the South Coast. Temperature will be moderate tonight in the mid-50s and upper 50s by the end of Monday.

As the cold front clears, the temperatures will fall throughout Tuesday morning and Thursday. Each day will have lows in the 30s, with wind chills in the upper 20s to freezing. Afternoon highs aren’t much warmer either, at about 55°.

While cool, the remainder of the week is dry and sunny too. It’ll feel solidly like fall.