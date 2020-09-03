Isolated Showers, Storms Move Through New England Ahead of Drier Friday

The weather continues to improve as we near the holiday weekend. This evening a few showers and storms will make their way west across southern New England.

The severe weather threat remains well to our southwest tonight. Overnight, will be again foggy in some areas, as well as warm and humid. Only isolated showers will be south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. We stay dry north.

Friday is another transition day as we begin with patchy fog and drier air already moving into the north country. We stay warm and humid with a chance for showers south.

The exception will be in the mountains where orographic lift may trigger pop up showers, but most of the day will stay dry. The showers south will be very isolated and there is a slim chance for a storm but the dry air may keep the storms from ever developing if the front does move through early enough.

There will be plenty of heat though and highs reach the low to mid-80s with humid air through the afternoon.

As we turn to the Labor Day weekend, we are done with the rain and humid air. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s with dry air.

We can once again open the windows and give the air conditioner a break. More clouds will be around on Sunday and Monday. Monday's highs will be around 80 degrees with still pleasant air.

Midweek next week the dewpoints rise a bit and our highs also will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. High pressure seems to keep away any rain from the northeast through much of next week, which will increase our drought conditions but it will be an awesome week to be out and about.