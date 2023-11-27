It'll be chilly on Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun

Monday morning's showers continue to clear the region, with mild air in its wake. High temperatures Monday are roughly 20-25 degrees warmer than Sunday, but we won't dwell on the milder air as it's a one day affair.

With clear skies Monday night, temperatures cool into the upper 20s and low 30s for overnight lows. This set us up for a chilly Tuesday. Winds are breezy Tuesday, too, just not as strong as Monday.

Tuesday's west wind blows in cooler temperatures for Wednesday, as the arctic air settles in. Wind chills out the door Wednesday morning are in the teens and single digits throughout southern New England.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The trade-off to the midweek cold will be dry conditions prevail through much of the week. Highs are just above freezing on Wednesday. Thursday is another sunny day, and warms just slightly into the 40s, as the pattern shifts from the south.

This milder air will bring in another chance for showers throughout the early weekend.

This next storm carries milder temperatures, so a heavy snow isn't anticipated for the region.