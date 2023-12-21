It's a breezy Thursday with lots of sunshine

Winter officially arrives at 10:27 p.m. Thursday but so far, the climatological winter (December, January and February) has been pretty tame (and very wet). While we may see an interruption in that by the new year, it's obvious we won’t be seeing a white Christmas. Again.

Temperatures are on the downturn Thursday and Friday. Highs will just make it to the 30s both days, as some colder air settles in with the north wind. Speaking of, the wind chills Thursday morning will nip at your heels. While gusts will be tolerable, it will feel like 20s for much of the day.

Friday features less wind and more sunshine. We may see some clouds approach over the weekend, but this won't bring any storms to the area, just periods of heavier cloud cover, especially late Saturday and early Sunday.

It's in this time frame that we see the slightest risk for a passing rain/snow shower, but otherwise we'll stay dry. Coming out of the cold, temperatures will creep up into the low and mid-40s straight through Christmas Day.

That shift in the pattern after New Year's is looking like it may have legs. Some projections keep the cold around for several days, along with some wind. While there aren't any signs of a storm brewing, we'll stay vigilant through the forecast period.

Have a wonderful, safe holiday weekend!