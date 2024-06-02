June off to a warm start, temperatures expected to stay above normal

June is off to a warm, above average start with temperatures reaching the low 80s in Boston yesterday and we’ll do it again today! As we peek into the monthly outlook, our average high temperatures for the month start out at 71 degrees and end up at 81.

According to the National Weather Service Climate Outlook, Boston can expect average temperatures to be above normal this month along with above average rainfall.

In the short term, high pressure will remain in control today, setting us up with another spectacular day with the exception of some mid to high level clouds spilling into the region from the west during the afternoon as a frontal system approaches from the west.

Highs reach the low to mid 80s on average with a few upper 80s expected in the Merrimack Valley, cooler temps, in the mid to upper 70s at the beaches.

Lots of clouds around tonight, stays on the mild and dry side with the exception of a renegade shower or sprinkle across the interior of Massachusetts as well as Connecticut, and Rhode Island as low pressure passes southwest of New England. Lows mid 50s to 60 south, 50s north, and 40s near the Canadian border.

Monday will feature sunshine along with some scattered clouds with temperatures remaining on the warm side…other than a stray shower or sprinkle bubbling up in the afternoon across New Hampshire and western Maine, the day will be on the dry side. Highs in the 70s coast, 80s inland.

Warm and dry conditions stick around through the mid-week with highs mostly in the 70s at the coast, 80s inland as high pressure remains in control. The next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Thursday, timing and intensity is still TBD, stay tuned!

Have a great rest of your day!