Last Day of Heat Wave Ahead of Cooler Weather

Our Weather Team continues to issue a First Alert for Wednesday’s heat, with high temperatures expected to reach 90 to 95 degrees by the afternoon. Heat index values, or feels-like temperatures, will be around or just over 95°, making hydration important, as well as taking breaks to cool and avoid overexertion.

Still, most New Englanders will probably notice just a little less heat and humidity compared to Tuesday as a cold front slowly sags southward. Near that sluggish cold front, a blend of sun and building clouds will lead to a few thunderstorms near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike corridor all the way to Cape Cod and the south coast through Rhode Island and Connecticut Wednesday afternoon.

A few showers or a thunderstorm are possible along the Maine coast during the afternoon as well, while the rest of New England sees only a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. These few storms may produce an isolated damaging wind gust.

The instigating cold front that has already delivered delightful new air to the Niagara Frontier of western New York will have trouble completely clearing New England. As a result, some showers are possible again Thursday morning near the south coast. Humidity will linger through Thursday in these far southern areas of New England again, while somewhat cooler and more comfortable air settles in farther north.

Friday looks pleasant for most of New England and the weekend looks stellar, with comfortable air and dry conditions expected for most of us Saturday and Sunday. Ample sunshine Saturday may be dimmed a bit behind increased high altitude clouds on Sunday, ahead of the next disturbance.

Monday’s quick-moving system at the jet stream level will deliver some showers to start the week, but be gone by Tuesday, leaving behind a week in our exclusive First Alert 10-day forecast sure to be cooler than this week, and likely to come with mostly pleasant days!